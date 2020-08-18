New Everyone In Video Shows Homelessness’ Disproportionate Harm To Blacks and offers solutions, including funding from the November Reimagine L.A. ballot measure

Everyone In has a new video providing context for COVID-19’s and systemic racism’s harmful impacts to Black people in Los Angeles – and the solutions that can come from the county’s Reimagine L.A. ballot measure this November.

The Everyone In video features interviews with three Blacks striving to overcome issues with homelessness. Crystal, a formerly unhoused person, is now at the Salvation Army’s A Bridge Home Imperial. Theo is unhoused, living in the Chinatown area and the host of the We the Unhoused podcast. Lou lives in his car.

The video also showcases Mark-Anthony, founder of Frontlines Wellness Network and formerly with Dignity and Power Now, who works to create alternatives to incarceration and healing justice.

Everyone In concludes by drawing attention to the Reimagine L.A. initiative. If approved by L.A. County voters, Reimagine L.A. would shift ten percent of unrestricted L.A. County general funds away from law enforcement and to community-based programs and services focused on low-income communities – including funding for affordable and supportive housing.