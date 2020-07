Today’s Headlines

California Tops New York For Most Coronavirus Cases (LAT)

…Workers Fear Returning To Work (LAT)

…LAT Opinion: L.A. Has A Coronavirus Leadership Crisis

LAPD Begins Cost-Cutting Process (LAT)

LB Police Chief Added To Metro Fare Evasion Racial Profiling Lawsuit (LB Post)

Carnage: Biking in L.A. Decries Slow Response To South L.A. Cyclist Hit-and-Run Killing

La Mirada Driver Gets 9 Years For Crashing Car Into Fitness Center That Canceled His Membership (SGV Tribune)

Huizar Aide Esparza Pleads Guilty To Racketeering (Eastsider)

42-Story Tower Under Construction At 8th And Figueroa Downtown (Urbanize)

Ventura Settles For $1.6M For 2016 Oil Pipeline Spill Damages (LAT)

