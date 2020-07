Today’s Headlines

CA Rolls Back COVID Re-Opening, Limits Indoor Activities (LAT)

LADOT GM Reynolds Used Encrypted Messaging To Conceal Conversations (Daily News)

Black And Brown Unity March In DTLA (L.A. Taco)

Pro-Police Demonstration And Counter-Demonstration Clash In DTLA (L.A. Taco)

How L.A. Plans To Rapidly House 15,000 People (LAist)

Carnage: Chattsworth Car-vs-Tree Crash Kills One (Daily News)

Pasadena Expands Outdoor Dining (Pasadena Now)

Petition For Burbank To Close San Fernando Road – For Walking And Dining (Change.org)

Metro Adding TAP To iPhone And Smart Watch This Year (The Source)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA