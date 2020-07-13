Today’s Headlines

  • CA COVID Crisis Undoing Reopenings (LAT)
    …CA COVID Deaths Top 7,000 (LAT)
  • Metro Bus Drivers Protest, Asking For Hazard Pay (LAT)
  • L.A. County Latinxs Twice As Likely To Get COVID Compared To Whites (LAT)
  • You Shouldn’t Need A Car For COVID Test (LAT)
  • Applications For L.A. Rent Relief Lottery Open Today (LAT, LAist)
  • Metro Eagle Rock BRT Report In Limbo (Blvd Sentinel)
  • LAPD Officer History Of Falsifying Gang History (LAT)
  • Mixed-Use Housing Rising At Pico/Bundy E Line Station (Urbanize)
  • Petition Campaign Calls For Full Black History Of Bruce’s Beach (CBS)
  • Time To Open Gates Blocking Country Club Estates Ped Access (Hoff the Beaten Path)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA