Today’s Headlines
- CA COVID Crisis Undoing Reopenings (LAT)
…CA COVID Deaths Top 7,000 (LAT)
- Metro Bus Drivers Protest, Asking For Hazard Pay (LAT)
- L.A. County Latinxs Twice As Likely To Get COVID Compared To Whites (LAT)
- You Shouldn’t Need A Car For COVID Test (LAT)
- Applications For L.A. Rent Relief Lottery Open Today (LAT, LAist)
- Metro Eagle Rock BRT Report In Limbo (Blvd Sentinel)
- LAPD Officer History Of Falsifying Gang History (LAT)
- Mixed-Use Housing Rising At Pico/Bundy E Line Station (Urbanize)
- Petition Campaign Calls For Full Black History Of Bruce’s Beach (CBS)
- Time To Open Gates Blocking Country Club Estates Ped Access (Hoff the Beaten Path)
