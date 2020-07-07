Today’s Headlines

  • California Braces for Spike in Coronavirus Deaths (LAT)
  • Op/Ed : You Shouldn’t Need a Car to Get a COVID Test (LAT)
  • Billion Dollar NoHo Station Development Begins Enviro. Review (Urbanize)
  • Is Geoffrey Palmer LA’s Worst Developer? (City Watch)
  • It’s Still Really Expensive to Buy a Home in California (LAT)
  • Very Few 911 Calls Are for Violent Crimes (LAT)
  • Kareem : How to Keep Momentum for Social Justice (LAT)
  • Speed Cameras Can Help Reduce Unneeded Interactions with Police (Daily News)
  • High Speed Rail Plan for San Bernardino to Vegas Is Being Considered (Urbanize)
  • Is It Safe to Get Back on the Bus? Transit Agencies Are Figuring It Out (SF Chronicle)
  • Riders Are Worried (World Economic Forum)

