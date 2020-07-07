Today’s Headlines
- California Braces for Spike in Coronavirus Deaths (LAT)
- Op/Ed : You Shouldn’t Need a Car to Get a COVID Test (LAT)
- Billion Dollar NoHo Station Development Begins Enviro. Review (Urbanize)
- Is Geoffrey Palmer LA’s Worst Developer? (City Watch)
- It’s Still Really Expensive to Buy a Home in California (LAT)
- Very Few 911 Calls Are for Violent Crimes (LAT)
- Kareem : How to Keep Momentum for Social Justice (LAT)
- Speed Cameras Can Help Reduce Unneeded Interactions with Police (Daily News)
- High Speed Rail Plan for San Bernardino to Vegas Is Being Considered (Urbanize)
- Is It Safe to Get Back on the Bus? Transit Agencies Are Figuring It Out (SF Chronicle)
- Riders Are Worried (World Economic Forum)
