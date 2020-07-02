Today’s Headlines

CA COVID-19 Hospitalizations Soar (LAT)

…Newsom Orders Restaurant Dining Closed For Three More Weeks (LAT) One Killed In Stabbing At Metro DTLA Pico Station (KTLA)

LAT Editorial: End Corruption By Getting Electeds Out Of Land-Use Decisions

Vegas-Victorville High-Speed Rail Construction Approved (KTLA, Caltrans)

8-Vehicle Crash On San Dimas Freeway (SGV Tribune)

Mixed-Use Planned South Of South Pasadena Metro Station (Urbanize)

Apartment Tower Under Construction At 7th and Figueroa (Urbanize)

HHH Supportive Housing Projects Delayed (LAT)

Streetsblog will be off Friday and Monday for the Independence Day holiday, returning next Tuesday

