Project Planned for Liquor Bank Site to Go Before Crenshaw Corridor Design Review Board Tonight Details for how to tune in at 6 p.m. are below

Tonight at 6 p.m., the Crenshaw Corridor Design Review Board is holding an online meeting to take a final look at the plans for the 64-unit project slated to go in at the site of the Liquor Bank, at Crenshaw and Stocker.

Documents for the project, including renderings, landscaping plans, and architectural notes can be found here. See the official notice from the Design Review Board here.

There was some speculation that the building and Elixir, the mural by Patrick Henry Johnson that graces it, would be demolished last month, but the development process has not moved that quickly.

The new structure will eventually stand five stories tall and be home to 64 residential units, as well as commercial retail space on the first floor.

In the original plans, the project was supposed to contain 69 units, six of which were reserved as affordable at the Very Low-Income level. It is unclear from the current documents whether the project will still contain affordable units.

The developer, Axiom, also owns the property at 3831 Stocker Street. As reported in Urbanize L.A., the developer had attempted to push a 74-unit project through at that site in 2017, but ultimately withdrew the proposal.

If you’d like to listen in to tonight’s meeting via zoom, join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device by clicking this link. The password is 266719.

Or join by phone: 213-338-8477 or 669-900-9128 and use the webinar ID: 911 6952 4502.

For more information and direct links, see the notice from the Design Review Board.