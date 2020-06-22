Today’s Headlines
- Nine Ideas For Making Public Space More Equitable (LAT)
- In Compton, People Protest Sheriff Brutality (Sentinel, Daily News)
- LAPD Ends Use Of CalGang Database (Daily News)
- Calls To Defund Metro Transit Police (LAT)
- Bicyclists Among Many Protesting Police Brutality (Biking in L.A.)
- Leimert Park Celebrates Juneteenth (LAist, LAT)
- Metro Adding Transit Service To Maintain Distancing (LAT)
- Slow Streets Arrive In the San Fernando Valley (Daily News)
- Virtual Town Hall Tommorrow For Valley L.A. River Path (CiclaValley)
- How Richelle Huizar Fits Into City Council Corruption Scandal (LAT)
- State Approves $18.9M For Veteran Homeless Housing (Urbanize)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA