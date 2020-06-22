Today’s Headlines

  • Nine Ideas For Making Public Space More Equitable (LAT)
  • In Compton, People Protest Sheriff Brutality (Sentinel, Daily News)
  • LAPD Ends Use Of CalGang Database (Daily News)
  • Calls To Defund Metro Transit Police (LAT)
  • Bicyclists Among Many Protesting Police Brutality (Biking in L.A.)
  • Leimert Park Celebrates Juneteenth (LAist, LAT)
  • Metro Adding Transit Service To Maintain Distancing (LAT)
  • Slow Streets Arrive In the San Fernando Valley (Daily News)
  • Virtual Town Hall Tommorrow For Valley L.A. River Path (CiclaValley)
  • How Richelle Huizar Fits Into City Council Corruption Scandal (LAT)
  • State Approves $18.9M For Veteran Homeless Housing (Urbanize)

