Today’s Headlines

CA COVID-19 Hospitalizations Rising (LAT)

Metro Bus Operator Dies From COVID-19 (The Source)

Metro Completes Beverly Hills Subway Construction Decking, Reopens Wilshire (The Source)

Signal Hill Hit-and-Run Driver Severely Injures Cyclist (Biking in L.A.)

L.A. Takes Step Toward Taxing Vacant Units (LAist)

LAPD Racked Up $40M In Overtime During Recent Protests (LAT)

Proposal For Unarmed Specialists To Handle Drug and Mental Health Calls (LAT, LAist)

Police Union Mailer Targets Council President Nury Martinez (@AlpertReyes Twitter)

Unemployment Hitting L.A.’s Black Communities Hard (LAist)

Moment Of Truth For California High-Speed Rail (LAT)

