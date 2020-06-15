SGV Connect 67: Black Lives Matter Protests throughout SGV and Closed Streets in Whittier

In this week’s SGV Connect, Kris Fortin marches with Black Lives Matter protestors in cities throughout the San Gabriel Valley and brings us their voices direct from the rallies and marches. Kris also discusses his experience at the protests with his broadcast partner, Damien Newton, and how activism is changing in the San Gabriel Valley.

You can read, and see, more of Kris’ experiences in an article published on Streetsblog last week.

One of the protests Kris attended on June 7 was in response to police violence that occurred the weekend before. On June 4 of last week, a lawsuit was filed against El Monte police officers who injured protestors using neck locks and choke holds at the end of May. Last week, on June 9, the city announced that it was suspending the use of the “carotid choke hold,” more commonly known as the “sleeper hold.”

If people want to get involved with the protests, Kris recommends following SGV Progressive Action, Pasadena Black Lives Matter, and Pomona Protests.

Second, Damien talks with Eric Pierce, the editor of the Greenleaf Guardian in Whittier. Eric broke the news of a small-business-led effort to close a portion of Greenleaf Avenue in Whittier’s downtown to car traffic to claim the space for retail and restaurant expansion during the COVID-19 crisis. After our interview, the plan was temporarily put on hold while the city purchases bollards and other devices to place around the expanded pedestrian/shopping/dining areas for safety.

