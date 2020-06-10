San Gabriel Valley Residents Show Support for Black Lives Matter in Multi-city Demonstrations

The city of Los Angeles has captured most of the focus for its multiple Black Lives Matter protests, and rightly so with the sheer number of people alone that have come out almost on an almost daily basis. Yet, leaving the city boundaries and heading east, the San Gabriel Valley has seen sustained actions around the region in an area that doesn’t often see this kind of activism.

Pasadena has been visible with its protests, especially since it also has its own Black Lives Matter chapter. Yet, actions have also taken place in West Covina, Whittier, Alhambra, Pasadena, Monrovia, Montebello, Pomona, El Monte, Walnut, and Sierra Madre. The organizers have ranged from students organizing the protests, like in San Gabriel and Alhambra, to residents in El Monte organizing their own.

And the protests are having an impact, residents are starting to see policy shifts and calls from elected leaders to change the way police departments operate.

Many of the actions have either been walks using only the sidewalk, while others have taken over whole intersections. Pasadena’s Black Lives Matter march started a block party at the intersection of Colorado and Fair Oaks; West Covina’s march took over an overpass over the Interstate 10.

There’s also been a handful of social media accounts that have started to consolidate actions throughout the region, including SGV Progressive Action and Pomona Protests.

Here’s a rundown of a few actions that took place this past week. If you’ve been to a march in the region, please share your experience in the comments.

Peaceful protest in West Covina. Thank for all those who supported and participated in the protest today. #BlackLivesMattters #westcovina #GeorgeFloydProtests #breanataylor pic.twitter.com/Ysi0QTRaXh — Miguel Hernandez (@FinestCuriosity) June 8, 2020

Now on to the protest in Pomona. There's about a good 150+ people out for this one and they're taking over one side of the street. pic.twitter.com/feDWy8dIZW — Kristopher Fortin (@lapaperboy) June 7, 2020

Some of the views from today so far in El Monte. pic.twitter.com/P3YxIFs3kg — Kristopher Fortin (@lapaperboy) June 7, 2020

I’m here in Altadena at Loma Alta Park where about 100 residents are beginning to gather for a horseback friendly protest. #GeorgeFloydprotest @ladailynews pic.twitter.com/DSVE3Bfp5u — Kat Schuster (@Coastalkatalyst) June 6, 2020



Streetsblog L.A.’s coverage of the San Gabriel Valley is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the new Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”

Sign-up for our SGV Connect Newsletter, coming to your inbox every Friday:



