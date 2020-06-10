San Gabriel Valley Residents Show Support for Black Lives Matter in Multi-city Demonstrations

Protesters marching at a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Pomona on June 7, 2020. More than 200 people came out for the afternoon march. Kristopher Fortin/Streetsblog LA
The city of Los Angeles has captured most of the focus for its multiple Black Lives Matter protests, and rightly so with the sheer number of people alone that have come out almost on an almost daily basis. Yet, leaving the city boundaries and heading east, the San Gabriel Valley has seen sustained actions around the region in an area that doesn’t often see this kind of activism.

Pasadena has been visible with its protests, especially since it also has its own Black Lives Matter chapter. Yet, actions have also taken place in West Covina, Whittier, Alhambra, Pasadena, Monrovia, Montebello, Pomona, El Monte, Walnut, and Sierra Madre. The organizers have ranged from students organizing the protests, like in San Gabriel and Alhambra, to residents in El Monte organizing their own.

And the protests are having an impact, residents are starting to see policy shifts and calls from elected leaders to change the way police departments operate.

Many of the actions have either been walks using only the sidewalk, while others have taken over whole intersections. Pasadena’s Black Lives Matter march started a block party at the intersection of Colorado and Fair Oaks; West Covina’s march took over an overpass over the Interstate 10.

There’s also been a handful of social media accounts that have started to consolidate actions throughout the region, including SGV Progressive Action and Pomona Protests.

Here’s a rundown of a few actions that took place this past week. If you’ve been to a march in the region, please share your experience in the comments.

View this post on Instagram

Today, we peacefully protested for equality and injustice. Today, we listened. Today, we used our voices. Today, we were educated by our beautiful Black brothers and sisters. Today, we saw humans from all walks of life come together in the tiny town of Temple City to stand with a community that has suffered for way too long. _________________________________________ Today, I personally also had friendships come to an end because I chose to stand up for what is right, and I know that more friendships may come to an end after this post. But, I cannot and will not be silent anymore. We HAVE to speak up, be brave, and use our voices. The killings of our black brothers and sisters has to stop. _________________________________________ I understand that I will never understand, but I proudly stand with you. #blacklivesmatter #istandwithyou #blm #2020 #loveislove #templecity #sangabrielvalley #speakup

A post shared by Elyssa Jo Brown (@elyssajobrown) on

 
