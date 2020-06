Today’s Headlines

Police Funding On Today’s L.A. City Council Budget Committee Agenda (LAist)

Massive Crowds At Yesterday’s Black Lives Matter Hollywood Protest (Reddit, LAT, Daily News)

Criticized For Mass Arrests, L.A. Won’t Charge Protesters (LAT)

L.A. Podcast Makes Sense Of Another Historic Week

Coronavirus Cases Climbing (LAT)

6-Story TOC Apartments Coming Near Beverly/Vermont Station (Urbanize)

Carnage: Driver Kills One In Canoga Park Car Crash (Daily News)

