This Week In Livable Streets

Support affordable housing, parking reform, and L.A. bike non-profits this week! Monday 10/26 – The L.A. County Board of Supervisors will consider a motion by Supervisors Ridley-Thomas and Kuehl fostering (and importantly: funding) more affordable housing. The meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. at the County Hall of Administration at 500 West Temple. Details on the meeting agenda and […]