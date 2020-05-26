This Week In Livable Streets
Virtually attend Metro board, County supervisors, and daily COVID-19 briefings.
- Monday/Wednesday/Friday – L.A. County Public Health’s former daily 1 p.m. COVID-19 briefings have shifted down to three days per week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where earlier broadcast briefings are archived.
- Daily – L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti hosts a daily COVID-19 briefing at 5:30 p.m. Watch at the mayor’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.
- Tuesday 5/26 – L.A. County Supervisors are voting on a motion that would create COVID-19 Slow Streets. For information, see supplemental agenda (item 39-E) and motion text. Update: motion approved.
- Thursday 5/28 – The Metro board will convene its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. this Thursday. The agenda includes Crenshaw light rail cost overruns and grade separation, new bus lanes, COVID-19 operations updates, a motion for cutting fares post-COVID-19, and more. Details at Metro meeting webpage.
