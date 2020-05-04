This Week In Livable Streets
Attend virtual meetings on South L.A. health, 7th Street bike lanes, and daily COVID-19 briefings.
- Daily – L.A. County Public Health hosts a daily COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where earlier broadcast briefings are archived.
- Daily – L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti hosts a daily COVID-19 briefing at 5:30 p.m. Watch at the mayor’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.
- Wednesday 4/6 – L.A. City Transportation Department (LADOT) is holding a 5:30 p.m. virtual community meeting on the 7th Street Forward project. The city recently repaved 7th Street in downtown Los Angeles, and is planning to implement planned protected bike lanes. Per the LADOT announcement, the project will “test out streetscape improvements using temporary materials (paint and plastic), which will provide immediate safety benefits and give the city a chance to iterate/evolve the design based on community feedback and ongoing engagement before a permanent version of the project is installed in concrete.” Register via Eventbrite.
- Thursday 4/7 – The South L.A. Building Healthy Communities Collaborative is hosting a virtual teach-in on the release of their report: South Central, COVID-19 & the Drivers of Disparity. The teach-in starts at 2pm, and features Janel Bailey, Co-Executive Director at L.A. Black Worker Center, Pete White, Executive Director at Los Angeles Community Action Network, and Martha Argüello, Executive Director at Physicians for Social Responsibility – L.A., and is moderated by Elmer Roldan of Hood Digest. Register to attend via Zoom.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.m