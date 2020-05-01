Today’s Headlines
- L.A. Renters Hit Hard Under COVID-19 Recession (LAT)
…L.A. Offers Form Letter For Tenants Unable To Pay Rent (Daily News)
…Culver City Rent Moratorium Lasts To May 31 (Urbanize)
…Landlords Push Against Renter Protection (LAist)
- L.A. Tests 10,000 People In One Day (LAT)
- Coronavirus Hinders State Clean Air Enforcement (LAT)
- CiclaValley Vineland Video: LADOT “Working Diligently To Implement the Mobility Plan”
- Carnage: Driver Kills One Person Driving Into Tent Encampment (LAT)
- New Owner Plans Offices At Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza (Urbanize)
- Builders and Business Urge Delay On SCAG Sustainability Plan (Daily News)
