Today’s Headlines

  • L.A. Renters Hit Hard Under COVID-19 Recession (LAT)
    …L.A. Offers Form Letter For Tenants Unable To Pay Rent (Daily News)
    …Culver City Rent Moratorium Lasts To May 31 (Urbanize)
    …Landlords Push Against Renter Protection (LAist)
  • L.A. Tests 10,000 People In One Day (LAT)
  • Coronavirus Hinders State Clean Air Enforcement (LAT)
  • CiclaValley Vineland Video: LADOT “Working Diligently To Implement the Mobility Plan”
  • Carnage: Driver Kills One Person Driving Into Tent Encampment (LAT)
  • New Owner Plans Offices At Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza (Urbanize)
  • Builders and Business Urge Delay On SCAG Sustainability Plan (Daily News)

