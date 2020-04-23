Today’s Headlines
- Coronavirus Could Be Leveling Off In L.A. County (LAT)
…CA COVID-19 Deaths Rising, Stay-at-Home Remains (LAT)
- Outbreak On Skid Row, Are Shelters Safe? (Curbed)
- CA Hasn’t Taken Advantage Of Empty Hotels To House People (Curbed)
- L.A. City Council Fails To Approve Eviction Ban (LAT, Daily News)
- More On Operation Gridlock Drive-Through Protest (LAT, LAist)
- Triple-Digit Speeding Up During Stay-at-Home (SGV Tribune)
…Study: Car Crashes Down During Stay-at-Home (Urbanize)
…Deadly Street Racing Continues On L.A. Streets During COVID-19 Lull (LAT)
…Some Rush Hour Traffic Making A Comeback (Reddit)
- Gas Sales Down, Mini-Mart Sales Up (LAist)
- Shutdown Makes It Clearer How Toxic Cars Are (LAT)
- CA High-Speed Rail Authority Approves Union Station Run-Through (Urbanize)
- More On L.A. County’s CA Transit Infrastructure TIRCP Grants (Urbanize)
