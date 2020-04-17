One Angeleno’s Coronavirus Pandemic Diary: Day 38 – Some of My Silly Cornonavirus Sketches

Day 36 of the COVID-19 pandemic. As of midday April 15, there are people infected/deaths: worldwide 2,073,581/134,040, U.S. 641,423/28,414, CA 26,685/860, L.A. County 10,496/402

Day 38 of the COVID-19 pandemic. As of midday April 17, there are people infected/deaths: worldwide 2,178,149/145,329, U.S. 675,640/34,522, CA 28,899/1,021, L.A. County 11,391/495

I am back at this semi-personal COVID-19 diary thing… apologies that I haven’t had that much to say, but I figure that I should post something so the couple of people out there reading these won’t worry about me. My family and my neighbors are doing well. I’m happy to have no trace of COVID-19, though I’ve got some oddball back pain, probably from inactivity. My partner, my daughter, and I are practicing math and reading, watching videos, baking, gardening, and taking some bike rides and walks.

One of the other things I enjoy doing is sketching. I don’t share these much at Streetsblog, though I’ve posted some of my transit rider sketches and my parking and vision zero comics. Below are a few light-hearted pen-sketches I’ve been doing with Coronavirus on my mind.

For folks interested in seeing more of my artwork, see also: my Instagram, my Art by Joe Linton Facebook page, and my art blog.

While there are some rare upsides to the COVID-19 crisis, its impacts are especially devastating for the least privileged among us.