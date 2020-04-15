Today’s Headlines
- L.A. County Saw 40 Deaths, Highest One Day COVID Toll (LAT, Eastsider, Daily News)
…LAist/KPCC Interviews Health Chief Ferrer
- 56,000 Angelenos Apply For L.A. COVID Debit Cards (Daily News)
- Investing in Place Calls For Transparency and Equity In Metro COVID Responses
- Community Health Clinics On COVID Frontline (LAist)
- L.A. County Creating Small Business COVID Relief Fund (Urbanize)
…How L.A. County Should Operate Business Relief (Inclusive Action)
…Street Vendors Can’t Tap Business Relief Funding (LAist)
…Street Vendors Get GoFundMe (LAist)
- Carnage: Man Killed In Solo Freeway Crash In La Verne (SGV Tribune)
- Construction Resuming On Elysian Valley Taylor Yard River Bike/Walk Bridge (Urbanize)
