Today’s Headlines

  • L.A. County Saw 40 Deaths, Highest One Day COVID Toll (LAT, Eastsider, Daily News)
    LAist/KPCC Interviews Health Chief Ferrer
  • 56,000 Angelenos Apply For L.A. COVID Debit Cards (Daily News)
  • Investing in Place Calls For Transparency and Equity In Metro COVID Responses
  • Community Health Clinics On COVID Frontline (LAist)
  • L.A. County Creating Small Business COVID Relief Fund (Urbanize)
    …How L.A. County Should Operate Business Relief (Inclusive Action)
    …Street Vendors Can’t Tap Business Relief Funding (LAist)
    …Street Vendors Get GoFundMe (LAist)
  • Carnage: Man Killed In Solo Freeway Crash In La Verne (SGV Tribune)
  • Construction Resuming On Elysian Valley Taylor Yard River Bike/Walk Bridge (Urbanize)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA