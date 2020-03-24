Today’s Headlines

COVID-19 Updates: L.A. Hospitalizations Rising (LAT)

…California Cases Surge (LAT) Newsom Says CA Needs 30,000 More Hospital Beds (LAT)

…Seriously Stay Home (LAT)

…Officials Scrambling To Get Unhoused Into Shelters (LAist)

…L.A. City Council Meetings Canceled For Now (Daily News)

…L.A. City Council Protecting Landlords Over Renters (LA Taco)

…California Cases Surge (LAT) Newsom Says CA Needs 30,000 More Hospital Beds (LAT) …Seriously Stay Home (LAT) …Officials Scrambling To Get Unhoused Into Shelters (LAist) …L.A. City Council Meetings Canceled For Now (Daily News) …L.A. City Council Protecting Landlords Over Renters (LA Taco) After 2+ Year Delay, Feds OK Metro Full-Funding Agreement For Purple Line Phase 3 (Numble Twitter)

CiclaValley Celebrates One More Cyclist

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA