Today’s Headlines
- California and Los Angeles County Order Residents To Stay At Home (LAist, LAT, Curbed, Daily News)
…What People Can and Can’t Do (LAist, LAT)
…Bicycling and Bike Shops Are Permitted (Biking in L.A.)
…L.A. County Announces Second COVID-19 Death, 231 Known Cases (Daily News)
…L.A. Announces 13 Rec Centers That Will House Homeless Neighbors (LAist)
- City Council Corruption Scandal: Fundraiser Pleads Guilty To Bribing Councilmember (LAist, LAT, Daily News)
- City Council Approves Signal Prioritization For Metro E Line (Downtown News)
