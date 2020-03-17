One Angeleno’s Coronavirus Pandemic Diary: Day 7 – Explaining Coronavirus to Kids

Virus captured from CDC video "Coronavirus Explained! (for kids)"
Virus captured from CDC video "Coronavirus Explained! (for kids)"

Day 7 of the COVID-19 pandemic. As of March 17 there are people infected/deaths: worldwide 195,341/7,899, U.S. 5,332/96, CA 455/11, L.A. County 144/1

Today is the second entry in a series of journal-type posts about what’s happening regarding coronavirus in one SBLA editor’s neck of the woods.

It’s a day in, and I am already resorting to guest material! Over at Educational Examiner SBLA Founder Damien Newton compiled a very helpful trove of materials on how to explain the coronavirus to kids. My 6-year-old daughter especially liked this video:

There are lots more videos, links, and advice at the full post at Los Angeles Education Examiner.

Today’s recommended reading:

  • NPR Poll reveals that 18% of workers report having been laid off or having their work hours cut – with low income households hit hardest (LAT)
  • In Bay Area lockdown, bicycling is OK (Streetsblog CA) but if auto repair is open, shouldn’t bike repair be open, too? (Streetsblog SF)

Image of the day:

Art by Noemi Gambini
Art by Noemi Gambini
english
Art by Noemi Gambini

A fun visualization of rules to defeat Coronavirus – art by Noemi Gambini

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Bicycling and bike-share are looking like important ways to get around during the Coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.

Bicycling During the Coronavirus Pandemic

By Joe Linton |
Coronavirus has very much arrived in Southern California. Infections and deaths are growing. Schools are closing. Events are canceled. All Angelenos need to take precautions to “flatten the curve.” Even if you personally are not in a high risk group, your actions will help curb the spread and that will help to ensure that health […]

This Week In Livable Streets

By Joe Linton |
Lots going on this week – from an equity webinar, to Metro’s board meeting, to Union Station creative writing, to bicycling the Southeast County stretches of the L.A. River and much more! Tuesday 7/21 – LA County Bike Coalition Executive Director Tamika Butler is among the expert national panelists for Safe Routes to School National Partnership’s free […]