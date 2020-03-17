One Angeleno’s Coronavirus Pandemic Diary: Day 7 – Explaining Coronavirus to Kids

Day 7 of the COVID-19 pandemic. As of March 17 there are people infected/deaths: worldwide 195,341/7,899, U.S. 5,332/96, CA 455/11, L.A. County 144/1

Today is the second entry in a series of journal-type posts about what’s happening regarding coronavirus in one SBLA editor’s neck of the woods.

It’s a day in, and I am already resorting to guest material! Over at Educational Examiner SBLA Founder Damien Newton compiled a very helpful trove of materials on how to explain the coronavirus to kids. My 6-year-old daughter especially liked this video:

There are lots more videos, links, and advice at the full post at Los Angeles Education Examiner.

Today’s recommended reading:

NPR Poll reveals that 18% of workers report having been laid off or having their work hours cut – with low income households hit hardest (LAT)

In Bay Area lockdown, bicycling is OK (Streetsblog CA) but if auto repair is open, shouldn’t bike repair be open, too? (Streetsblog SF)

Image of the day:



A fun visualization of rules to defeat Coronavirus – art by Noemi Gambini