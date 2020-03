Today’s Headlines

Coronavirus Updates – L.A. County Latest (LAT)

…Handwashing Stations Placed At Homeless Encampments (LAist)

…L.A. Looks To Halt Evictions, Utility Shut-Offs (Curbed, LAT)

…April Golden Streets Open Streets Canceled (Active SGV)

…Act Today To Prevent Spread (Medium)

…Businessman Sought To Groom L.A. Electeds (LAT)

…Englander Trial Starts May 5 (Daily News)

…Timeline Of FBI City Council Investigations (LAist)

