Today’s Headlines
- Lee Under Fire Over Englander Indictment, Vegas Trip (LAT)
Lopez: It’s Hard To Believe Arrogance Of Englander And His Pals (LAT)
- Metro Delays Report On NoHo-Eagle Rock-Pasadena BRT (Boulevard Sentinel)
- Carnage: South L.A. Driver Kills 12-Year-Old (CBS2, ABC7, LAT)
- More Protected Bike Lanes Coming To Santa Monica (Biking in L.A.)
- Leimert Park Vision Theater Renovation Underway (Urbanize)
- New “Lighter Touch” California Housing Density Bill (LAT)
- How Coronavirus Could Afftect Transit (Human Transit)
- How Coronavirus Could Affect Homeless (Curbed)
- Lawsuit Seeks To Make County Provide More For Homeless (ABC7)
