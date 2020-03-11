Today’s Headlines

  • Lee Under Fire Over Englander Indictment, Vegas Trip (LAT)
    Lopez: It’s Hard To Believe Arrogance Of Englander And His Pals (LAT)
  • Metro Delays Report On NoHo-Eagle Rock-Pasadena BRT (Boulevard Sentinel)
  • Carnage: South L.A. Driver Kills 12-Year-Old (CBS2, ABC7, LAT)
  • More Protected Bike Lanes Coming To Santa Monica (Biking in L.A.)
  • Leimert Park Vision Theater Renovation Underway (Urbanize)
  • New “Lighter Touch” California Housing Density Bill (LAT)
  • How Coronavirus Could Afftect Transit (Human Transit)
  • How Coronavirus Could Affect Homeless (Curbed)
  • Lawsuit Seeks To Make County Provide More For Homeless (ABC7)

