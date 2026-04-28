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Tuesday’s Headlines

Metro D Line, Pomona, Pasadena, downtown L.A., Long Beach, car-nage, and more
9:35 AM PDT on April 28, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
Metro D Line Wilshire/La Brea Station under construction in August. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • 19 Destinations Along the Opening-Soon D Line Subway Extension (LAT)
  • Students Riding Metro, It’s Cheaper Than Uber (L.A. Local)
  • Pomona Sees More Boardings Than Other New A Line Extension (Daily Bulletin)
  • Pasadena Announces Bike Month Schedule (Pasadena Now)
  • 76-Apartment 0-Parking Development Proposed Near Vermont/Expo (Urbanize)
  • 97-Unit Downtown Women’s Center Construction Progressing (Urbanize)
  • Pasadena Hydrogen Bus Plan Criticized (Pasadena Now)
  • Redditor Proposes Eastside D Line Extension Fantasy Map
  • Long Beach Post Joins the L.A. Local
  • E-Bicyclist Killed By Amtrak Train In Simi Valley (LAT, KTLA)
  • Carnage: Deadly Crash On 15 Freeway In Ontario (KABC)
    • Driver Kills Huntington Beach Cyclist (KTLA, KCAL)

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Photo of Joe Linton
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