- Former L.A. City Councilmember Englander Indicted For Corruption (LAT, NBC4, LAist, L.A. Podcast, L.A. Magazine, Daily News, Downtown News, US Justice Dept)
…Is Englander First Domino In Larger Probe? (LAT Opinion)
…Englander Former Chief Of Staff Councilmember Lee: I Went On Vegas Trip, Saw No Evil (CD12 Twitter)
…Candidate Lundquist Statement On Englander/Lee (libdenk Twitter)
…Bike the Vote: Councilmember Lee Must Resign
…Petition To Call For Lee To Resign (Change.org)
- Ports Approve Truck Fee To Curb Pollution (Daily Breeze)
- Conflict Over Who Controls Proposed Rail Access To Ontario Airport (Daily Bulletin)
- Carnage: Echo Park Saw Three Fatal Hit-and-Runs In Three Months (Eastsider)
…Driver Pleads No Contest To Manslaughter, Assault In Fatal 2017 Gardena Crash (Daily Breeze)
- North Hills Suspected DUI Car Crash Injures Five (Daily News)
- AIDS Heathcare Foundation Tenants Sue Over Slum Conditions (LAT)
- L.A. Has Sixth Worst Car Congestion In the U.S. (Curbed)
