Today’s Headlines
- Primary Election Results, Though Counting Not Over (LAist)
…Elections Chief Apologizes (LAT) For Long Lines Where Voters Waited Hours (LAT, SGV Tribune)
…Bike the Vote‘s Morning Election Round-Up Tweet Thread
…November Run-Offs: Ryu vs. Raman (Daily News), Mitchell vs. Wesson (LAist, LAT)
…Incumbents Doing Well In L.A. (LAT) Not So In Glendale (Glendale News Press)
- Metro DTLA Regional Connector Subway Is A Big Deal (Curbed)
- West Hollywood Will Make Fountain Safety Features Permanent (WeHoVille)
- Carnage: Drivers Kills Woman Walking In Reseda (Daily News)
…Cyclist Critically Injured In Garden Grove Hit-and-Run Crime (Biking in L.A.)
- Twitter Video Shows Disturbing North Hollywood Road Rage
- 7-Story Mixed-Use Apartments Rise In Downtown Long Beach (Urbanize)
- Affordable Housing Doesn’t Last Forever, Covenants Expire (Curbed)
…except for permanently affordable Community Land Trusts
