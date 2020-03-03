Today’s Headlines
- Today Is ELECTION DAY – Vote Now At Vote Centers Open Today Until 8 p.m.
…Find Your Nearest Vote Center (L.A. County Registrar)
…Go Early! Today Is First Volume Test For New Vote Systems (Reddit)
…SBLA’s Explainer on Vote Centers, Free Transit, and More
- Curbed, Urbanize On Destination Crenshaw Groundbreaking
- E-Scooter Numbers/Rides Down In So Cal (Curbed)
- Locals Critical Of Glendale College Tearing Down Homes to Build Parking (Glendale News Press)
…sadly $30-million budget for 260 parking spaces is about $115K per space
- Westwood Neighborhood Council Pushes Abolishing Parking Minimums (Daily Bruin)
- Carnage: West Covina Driver Kills Pedestrian (SGV Tribune)
- Foothill Gold Line Hosts Glendora Meeting Thursday (SGV Tribune)
- Metro Planning First/Last Mile Connections For Westwood Station (Biking in L.A.)
- Caltrans To Announce 36-Hour 5 Freeway Closure For Burbank Bridge Demolition (Burbank Leader)
…billion+ dollar 5 Freeway widening overshot budget and schedule, but that’s appartently not news
- Daily News Opinion: CA Losing Its War On Carbon
- CA Awards $54M To L.A. County Park Projects (Urbanize)
- Preparing For Coronavirus Doesn’t Mean Shutting Yourself In (Curbed)
