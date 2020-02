Today’s Headlines

Safe Streets Are Best Way To Stop Climate Change (Curbed)

Greyhound To Stop Allowing ICE Raids On Buses (KTLA)

Metro Considering Toll Lanes For 405 Freeway (ABC7)

Why Are Cities Letting Lyft And Uber Make Traffic Worse? (LAT)

Carnage: Two Hit-and-Run Drivers Kill Man In Westlake (LAT)

…Driver Kills Pedestrian On 170 Freeway In NoHo (Daily News)

…Big Rig Driver Crash Kills Person Near Montebello (SGV Tribune)

Police Seek Driver Who Severed Woman’s Leg In DTLA (KTLA)

Glendale Running Parking Meters Until Midnight (Glendale News Press)

Warner Center Arena Development Adds Affordable Housing (Urbanize)

Baby Steps Won’t Fix Global Warming (LAT)

