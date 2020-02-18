Today’s Headlines
- Should L.A. Ban Cars on Broadway? (LAT)
- Better Headline: Should LA Free Broadway for More Walking, Biking and Faster Transit?
- Support for SCAG’s Regional Transportation Plan, Connect SoCal (Victorville Daily Press)
- Streets for All Makes Its Second Endorsement in 2020 Council Races
- Wide Gap in How Dems for Pres Talk About Housing, Homelessness (LAT)
- # of Trips Made on Foot or Bike in the U.S. Didn’t Change Between 2001 and 2017. (Huffington Post)
- Buried in the SaMo State of the City: Bike Thefts Way Down (Lookout)
- Trump Will Get Olympic Update While He’s in Town to Raise $$$ (Daily News)
- RIP: Metro Planner Killed by Driver While Jogging in Santa Monica (LASmogGuy/Twitter)
