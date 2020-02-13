- HUIZAR CALLS FOR CAR-FREE BROADWAY, SIMILAR TO MARKET STREET (Urbanize, Curbed, CBS2, Biking in LA)
- Bonin Proposes to Limit Rent Hikes for Thousands of LA Residents (LAT)
- Metro to get $1.3 billion Federal Grant to Finish Purple Line to West L.A. (LAT)
- Destination Crenshaw Supports Legacy Business (LA Sentinel)
- More on Santa Monica’s Efforts to Improve Safety on Wilshire Blvd. (Surf Santa Monica)
- Portland, a Much Smaller City Than LA, Is Building Bike Lanes Faster Than Us (Mercury)
- Homeless Man Wins Lawsuit Over Online Harassment by LAPD Officer (Daily News)
- McClatchy News Files for Bankruptcy (Daily Breeze)
