Today’s Headlines

HUIZAR CALLS FOR CAR-FREE BROADWAY, SIMILAR TO MARKET STREET (Urbanize, Curbed, CBS2, Biking in LA)

Bonin Proposes to Limit Rent Hikes for Thousands of LA Residents (LAT)

Metro to get $1.3 billion Federal Grant to Finish Purple Line to West L.A. (LAT)

Destination Crenshaw Supports Legacy Business (LA Sentinel)

More on Santa Monica’s Efforts to Improve Safety on Wilshire Blvd. (Surf Santa Monica)

Portland, a Much Smaller City Than LA, Is Building Bike Lanes Faster Than Us (Mercury)

Homeless Man Wins Lawsuit Over Online Harassment by LAPD Officer (Daily News)

McClatchy News Files for Bankruptcy (Daily Breeze)

More state headlines at SBCAL, national headlines at SBUSA.