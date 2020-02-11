Today’s Headlines
- Santa Monica Plans to Make Wilshire Boulevard a Safer Street (SM Daily Press)
- 12 Short Guides to Governmental Transportation Agencies in LA and CA (Medium)
- 71 Year Old Killed in Long Beach Crosswalk (Longbeachize)
- DeLeon Moves Campaign Event Away from Anti-Homeless Family (LAT)
- Heads Up! LA Is Changing How We Vote on Election Day (LAT)
- Bike ridership Up 20% on Day 1 of Car-Free Market Street (Examiner)
- Uber Fails to Block Gig Worker Law A.B. 5 (Transport Topics)
- San Diego to Turn Parking Lots into Public Plaza (San Diego Union Tribune)
