Today’s Headlines
- Twitter Covers Last Night’s CD12 Candidate Forum (LAT Alpert Reyes, CiclaValley)
…Daily News Planning Future CD12 Lee/Lundquist Debate
- City Street Services Repairing Arroyo Seco Bike Path (Biking in L.A.)
- Silver Lake Neighborhood Council Endorses Sunset4All (NUSS Twitter)
- Carnage: Norwalk 605 Freeway Crash Kills One (SGV Tribune)
- 81-Home TOC Development Planned Near Expo/Crenshaw (Urbanize)
- 6-Story 80-Apartment Development Planned Near MacArthur Park Station (Urbanize)
- Steve Lopez: How To Move Forward On Housing Bill (LAT)
- El Monte Updates Granny Flat Rules (SGV Tribune)
- 12 Arrested In Glendale DUI Checkpoint (Glendale News Press)
- Rolls-Royce and Lamborghini Setting New High Bar For Ultra-Luxury SUVs (LAT)
- CA Oil Well Clean-Up A Multi-Billion-Dollar Problem (LAT)
- CA Police Resist Fed Calls To Evict Homeless (LAT)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA