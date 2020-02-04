Eyes on the Street: New Atwater Red Car Pedestrian Bridge Is Open

Cyclist on the new Red Car pedestrian bridge in Atwater Village. All photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.
Streetsblog missed the opening festivities just over a week ago, but today got a chance to ride the newly opened Red Car walk/bike bridge over the L.A. River in Atwater Village. The bridge is located on the historic Red Car streetcar pier walls immediately downstream from the Glendale-Hyperion Bridge. Officially it is a pedestrian bridge, but it is definitely open to and used plenty by cyclists.

Panorama of newly opened Red Car river brige. Glendale Hyperion Bridge is on the left.
Panorama of newly opened Red Car river bridge. Glendale Hyperion Bridge is on the left.

See earlier coverage outlining the three new multi-use bike/ped/horse bridges under construction in the central Glendale Narrows stretch of the L.A. River.

Cyclist using newly opened Red Car river bridge
Cyclist on the newly opened Red Car river bridge

