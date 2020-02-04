Eyes on the Street: New Atwater Red Car Pedestrian Bridge Is Open

Streetsblog missed the opening festivities just over a week ago, but today got a chance to ride the newly opened Red Car walk/bike bridge over the L.A. River in Atwater Village. The bridge is located on the historic Red Car streetcar pier walls immediately downstream from the Glendale-Hyperion Bridge. Officially it is a pedestrian bridge, but it is definitely open to and used plenty by cyclists.

See earlier coverage outlining the three new multi-use bike/ped/horse bridges under construction in the central Glendale Narrows stretch of the L.A. River.