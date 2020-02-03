This Week in Livable Streets

This story is sponsored by Los Angeles Metro to remind readers of traffic pattern changes resulting from the Purple Line Construction. Unless noted in the story, Metro is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

District 12 Transporation Town Hall, Ride4Love, AQMD, Metro meetings for NextGen and Eastside Gold Line, Sunset4All, Metrolink, and more.

Monday 2/3 – Tonight, Sunset4All is hosting a strategy meeting for the campaign to add a two-way protected bike lane on Sunset Boulevard from Dodgers Stadium to East Hollywood. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at Bru Coffeebar at 1866 N. Vermont Avenue in Los Feliz. Details at Facebook event.

– Monday 2/3 from 6-8 p.m. at Fourth Street Primary Center at 469 Amalia Avenue in East Los Angeles

– Thursday 2/6 from 6-8 p.m. at Don Bosco Technical Institute at 1151 San Gabriel Boulevard in Rosemead

– Saturday 2/8 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at The Ark Montebello at 931 S. Maple Avenue in Montebello

Details at Metro project webpage.

– Tuesday 2/4 from 4-7 p.m. at Grand Annex at 434 W. 6th Street in San Pedro

– Wednesday 2/5 from 4-7 p.m. at Marvin Braude Constituent Center, 6262 Van Nuys Boulevard in Van Nuys

– Monday 2/10 from 4-7 p.m. at El Monte Station, 3501 Santa Anita Avenue in El Monte

– Wednesday 2/12 from 4-7 p.m. at Plummer Park, 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood

– Thursday 2/13 from 4-7 p.m. at the Clearwater Building, 16401 Paramount Boulevard in Paramount

– Wednesday 2/19 from 4-7 p.m. at East Los Angeles College, 1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez in Monterey Park

– Thursday 2/20 from 4-7 p.m. at Pasadena Senior Center at 85 E. Holly Street in Pasadena

– Saturday 2/22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Metro Board Room, One Gateway Plaza in Los Angeles

– Tuesday 2/25 from 4-7 p.m. at Bell Community Center at 6250 Pine Avenue in the city of Bell

– Wednesday 2/26 from 4-7 p.m. at The Foundation Center, 11633 S. Western Avenue in South Los Angeles

– Thursday 2/27 from 4-7 p.m. at Rose Goldwater Community Center, 21710 Vanowen Street in Canoga Park

Many additional NextGen workshops will take place in March. For full schedule and project information, see events tab at Metro NextGen webpage.

– The Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition and others will host a Pasadena Climate Action Forum starting at 5 p.m. at Robinson Park at 1081 N. Fair Oaks Avenue. Voters will have the chance to ask how candidates will act on these critical climate issues. Details at Facebook event. Tuesday 2/4 – The Los Angeles City Bicycle Advisory Committee (BAC) will meet to discuss and decide various city bike matters. The meeting will start at 7 p.m. at Hollywood Neighborhood City Hall Community Room at 6501 Fountain Avenue. Details at meeting agenda or Facebook event.

Wednesday 2/5 – Streetsblog L.A. and Southern California Families for Safe Streets will host an L.A. City Council District 12 Transportation Town Hall debate between incumbent City Councilmember John Lee and challenger Loraine Lundquist – moderated by John Yi, the Executive Director for Los Angeles Walks. The event takes place at 6 p.m. at the Northridge Branch Library at 9051 Darby Avenue. Details at SBLA post or Facebook event.

– At the meeting of the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council, Sunset4All will present plans for a better safer Sunset Boulevard. The meeting will start at 7 p.m. at Ivanhoe Elementary School at 2828 Herkimer Street in Silver Lake. Details at Facebook event. Thursday 2/6 – San Gabriel Valley mayors are meeting to select the SGV’s representative on the South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD) board. The selection process has been scheduled for noon Thursday at El Monte City Hall Council Chambers at 11333 Valley Boulevard. ActiveSGV is encouraging people to attend and speak up in support of clean air advocated board incumbent Michael Cacciotti. Details at ActiveSGV alert.

– The Transit Coalition will host Metrolink CEO Stephanie Wiggins speaking on the Metrolink SCORE Plan. The program will take place starting at 6 p.m. at Metro Headquarters, Union Station Conference Room, at One Gateway Plaza, behind Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. Details at Eventbrite. Sunday 2/9 – The East Side Riders Bike Club and CicLAvia will host the ESRBC’s signature Ride4Love event. It will be a slow and family-friendly community bike ride showcasing the community and previewing the February 23 CicLAvia – South L.A. route from the Watts Towers to Historic South Central. Riders will meet at the Watts Towers Amphitheater and take a relaxed ride to the Central Avenue Jazz District along Central Avenue before returning to the Towers. Ride departs promptly at 9:30 a.m. Email questions to eastsidebikes[at]gmail.com. Details at Facebook event.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.m