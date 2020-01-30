Today’s Headlines
- New Plans For Hollywood Walk Of Fame (Urbanize)
- Santa Monica Approves New E-Scooter Rules (SMDP)
- 10 Things To Know About Taking Transit In the SGV (Footnotes)
- S.B. 50 Transit Density Bill Voted Down (LAT, Curbed, Daily Breeze)
- 7-Story 100-Home Development Planned For WeHo (Urbanize)
- 4-Story Affordable Vet/Senior Housing Completed Near Expo/La Brea (Urbanize)
- How To Get Stuff Done In L.A. Neighborhoods (Curbed)
- How L.A. Is Spending HHH Funds To Build Homes (LAT)
