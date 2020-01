Today’s Headlines

Metro Seeks To Accelerate Green Line Torrance Extension (Daily Breeze)

Carnage: Woman Killed In Echo Park Hit-and-Run Crash (Eastsider)

…Driver Strikes, Kills Bicyclist In Azusa (SGV Tribune)

…Police Seek Suspect In Deadly Sunset Blvd Hit-and-Run (WeHoVille)

…USC Area Speeding Driver Causes Postal Service Crash, Critical Injuries (Daily News)

CD14 Candidates Weigh In On Downtown Livability (Downtown News)

First LAPD Officer Fired Over Falsifying Gang Affiliation Scandal (NBC4)

Chatsworth Topanga Supportive Housing Still Faces Debate (Daily News)

How L.A. Rent Control Works (Curbed)

Pico Station Towers Open Next Month (Urbanize)

Inglewood Mayor Butts Accused Of Stalking Assistant (Daily News)

GM To Invest $2.2B In Detroit To Build Electric and Self-Driving Cars (LAT)

