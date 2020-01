Today’s Headlines

Some Details Emerging On Metro NextGen Bus Service Re-Org (Curbed, LAT)

…How NextGen Could Affect West Hollywood (Pink Line)

Vigil Tonight For Amber Leist, Sheriff Killed By Driver (Daily News, CiclaValley)

…Son Says She Was A Hero (KTLA)

Nationally In 2019 Public Transit Ridership Increased, Tho Not L.A. (CityLab)

Newsome Looks To Vacant State Property For Homeless Housing (Downtown News)

Advocates Challenge Cm O’Farrell Homeless Sweeps At Echo Park (Eastsider, ABC7)

…O’Farell Staff Responds Testily (Twitter), O’Farrell Photographed At Scene (Twitter)

If L.A. Wants Trump Help On Homeless, Beware Strings Attached (LAT)

Curbed‘s Future Headlines For A Livable L.A.

