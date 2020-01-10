Today’s Headlines
- An Interview with Biking Alta Dena Councilmember Dorothy Wong (Pasadena Weekly)
- Listen to Our Interview with CM Wong at SGV Connect from Last Year
- Addison: We Need to Change the Way We Talk About Traffic Deaths (Longbeachize)
- Judge rules A.B. 5 Doesn’t Apply to Truckers (LA Times, Transport Topics)
- California Budget Includes $1 Billion for “Green Loans” (CalMatters)
- Streets for All Announces City Council Endorsements
- Fewer Teenagers Are Getting Their Drivers’ Licenses. (Bloomberg)
- Garcetti, Garcia Endorse Biden as Former Veep Visits Southland (LAT, LBP)
