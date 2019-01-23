SGV Connect 35 – Getting Involved with Altadena Councilmember Dorothy Wong and a Foothill Gold Line Update with Joe Linton

In this week’s episode, Damien and Kris kick off the new(ish) year by talking about the best ways to get involved and an update on plans for the Foothill Gold Line’s next phase.

First, Damien talks with Dorothy Wong, a longtime bike advocate who now serves as a member of the Altadena Town Council. Wong has been active with groups locally (including C.I.C.L.E.) and statewide (she served as a board member for CalBike). In this interview, she discusses how advocacy prepared her for her campaign and her position and urges people to get and stay involved in local government.

In our second interview Kris talks with Streetsblog L.A. editor Joe Linton who catches us up on the status of the extending the Foothill Gold Line. A lot has been happening since the end of last year when the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority faced serious project cost increases and scrambled to change plans. Last week, a Metro committee weighed in on Foothill Gold Line plans, and the full Metro board is expected to vote on this tomorrow.

#SGV Connect is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the new Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”