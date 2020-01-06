Today’s Headlines
- That’s Right! You Can Trade in Your Jalopy for an E-bike with Some State Help (CleanTech)
- Video Review of New Bike Lanes on Griffith Park Blvd. (CicLAValley)
- Reality TV Star’s Restaurant Hit by Car. Restaurant Not Wearing Helmet. (CBS2)
- LAist Has a Guide to Reading Articles About Car Crashes
- Taxi Drivers Protesting LAX Curbside Pickup Rules (Daily News)
- Hollywood Has Buildings on What Used to Be Parking Lots: Before-and-after Photos (Curbed)
- Bay Area Car Thieves Commuting to L.A. (LAT)
- Add the Housing Market to the List of Things Boomers Are Ruining (LAT)
- Paul Koretz Announces Run for Controller (CityWatch)
