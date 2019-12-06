Today’s Headlines

Women Share Their Horrific Experiences On Metro (LAist)

Petition To Prioritize Bike/Walk On Main/Spring (Change.org)

Carnage: South L.A. Pedestrian Killed, Hit By Three Drivers Who Fled (ABC7, KTLA)

Metro Blue Line Struck, Killed Pedestrian On Washington (NBC4)

Metro Approves $27M 405 Freeway Toll Lanes Contract (LAT, LAist, Curbed, Daily News)

How L.A.’s Transit Network Has Changed In Last Decade (Curbed)

L.A. Wins Lawsuit Allowing For Faster Building Of Homeless Housing (LAT)

Illegal To Text While Stopped At Light (SGV Tribune)

California Voters Top Priority Is Climate Change (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA