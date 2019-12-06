Today’s Headlines
- Women Share Their Horrific Experiences On Metro (LAist)
- Petition To Prioritize Bike/Walk On Main/Spring (Change.org)
- Carnage: South L.A. Pedestrian Killed, Hit By Three Drivers Who Fled (ABC7, KTLA)
- Metro Blue Line Struck, Killed Pedestrian On Washington (NBC4)
- Metro Approves $27M 405 Freeway Toll Lanes Contract (LAT, LAist, Curbed, Daily News)
- How L.A.’s Transit Network Has Changed In Last Decade (Curbed)
- L.A. Wins Lawsuit Allowing For Faster Building Of Homeless Housing (LAT)
- Illegal To Text While Stopped At Light (SGV Tribune)
- California Voters Top Priority Is Climate Change (LAT)
