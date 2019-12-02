This Week In Livable Streets

CicLAvia, Beverly Hills complete streets, Vision Zero die-in, Chatsworth supportive housing, L.A. Walks Sidewalk Soirée, Bike Coalition open house, and more!

Monday 12/2 – Tonight Everyone In and faith-based partners will host an interfaith vigil to show support for supportive housing in Chatsworth. Meet at 5:30 p.m. for a brief orientation and then the vigil begins at 6 p.m. at 9200 Owensmouth Avenue in Chatsworth. Following the vigil, Affirmed Housing will present its plans for the neighborhood’s first supportive housing building. Details at Everyone In website.

Tuesday 12/3 – Vision Zero advocates will host a die-in demonstration at 9 a.m. at L.A. City Hall at 200 South Spring Street in downtown Los Angeles. Details at Eventbrite.

Tuesday 12/3 -Unión de Vecinos and the L.A. Tenants Union Tenants will protest L.A. City Councilmember José Huizar and L.A. Housing and Community Investment Department for their lack of follow thru in protecting tenants against harassment. Three years ago, Huizar authored and got council approval for the city to study on the feasibility of an anti-harassment ordinance but tenants are still await city protections. The protest will take place 10:00 a.m. at Huizar's office at 2130 E. 1st Street in Boyle Heights. Details at Facebook event.

Tuesday 12/3 – Mobility advocates are encouraging the public to speak up for complete streets at Beverly Hills Traffic and Parking Commission meeting starting at 6 p.m. at 455 N. Rexford Drive. The commission will consider approving the city's first Complete Streets planA (draft), designating several planned protected bike lanes, and more. Details at meeting agenda, and Streets for All alert and Facebook event. Concerned folks who cannot make the meeting can email comments to: transportation[at]beverlyhills.org

Thursday 12/5 – The Metro board will meet starting at 10 a.m. at the 3rd Floor board room at One Gateway Plaza, behind Union Station, in downtown L.A. The agenda includes A Line operations, Measure R funding amendments, bus electrification, Sepulveda Pass Express Lanes, and plenty more.

Thursday 12/5 – The L.A. County Bicycle Coalition will host its annual holiday open house starting at 6 p.m. at LACBC headquarters at 634 S. Spring Street in downtown Los Angeles. Details at LACBC website.

Thursday 12/5 – Tia Chucha's Centro Cultural & Bookstore will host a Neon Night Ride – for people skating, walking and bicycling. The event will include participants giving input on the San Fernando Road Great Streets project, – extending from Hubbard Street to Polk Street. Meet at 6 p.m. at Tia Chucha's Centro Cultural & Bookstore at 13197 Gladstone Avenue, Unit A, in Sylmar. Details at Facebook event.

Friday 12/6 – Scoping comments are due for the Metro Los Angeles River multi-use path project through central L.A. To submit electronically, click the comment tab at the Metro project website.

Saturday 12/7 – Los Angeles Walks will host their 2019 Sidewalk Soirée, honoring Laura Friedman, Maria Palacios, Padres en Acción, Scott Epstein, and Adam Conover. The fundraiser takes place from 3-8 p.m. at the Sabsay House and garden at 2351 Silver Ridge Avenue in Silver Lake. Purchase tickets at L.A. Walks.

Saturday 12/7 – Southern California Transit Advocates will host its annual meeting from 1-3 p.m. at Angelus Plaza, 4th floor, 255 S. Hill Street in downtown Los Angeles. Member Brian Yanity will make a presentation on the Orange County rapid transit vision plans. Also at the meeting will be nominations/elections for 2020 board, and discussions of dues and possible upcoming events. For information, see the So.CA.TA website or Facebook page.

Sunday 12/8 – For the first time ever, the popular family-friendly open streets event CicLAvia will take place in the west San Fernando Valley communities of Canoga Park, Reseda, and Winnetka. The Sherman Way route is accessible via the Metro Orange Line bus, and Orange Line and L.A. River bikeways. CicLAvia is always free; start anywhere along the route and bike/skate/walk/jog/roll as much or as little as you want. Streets are open from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. Details at CicLAvia website.

