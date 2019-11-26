Today’s Headlines
- The Source Previews New HR-4000 Heavy Rail Cars
- Don’t Let China Trade War Shut Down L.A. Electric Bus Jobs (SGV Tribune)
- New L.A. River Suspension Bridge Unofficially Open (Biking in L.A.)
- Inglewood Stadium Is Catalyst, Critics Say City Losing Its Soul (Daily Breeze)
- 12-Story Ktown Office Building Converted To Housing (Urbanize)
- Carnage: Motorcyclist Killed In Boyle Heights Freeway Crash (Eastsider)
- Thanksgiving Is A Bad Time To Drive (LAT)
…For Less Holiday Stress, Take Transit (Footnotes)
- Developer Updates Neighbors On Contested Chatsworth Supportive Housing (Daily News)
- Homelessness/Vacancy Study Retracted (LAist)
- U.N. Says Quick Wins Are Needed To Preserve Climate (LAT)
No calendar this week
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA