  • The Source Previews New HR-4000 Heavy Rail Cars
  • Don’t Let China Trade War Shut Down L.A. Electric Bus Jobs (SGV Tribune)
  • New L.A. River Suspension Bridge Unofficially Open (Biking in L.A.)
  • Inglewood Stadium Is Catalyst, Critics Say City Losing Its Soul (Daily Breeze)
  • 12-Story Ktown Office Building Converted To Housing (Urbanize)
  • Carnage: Motorcyclist Killed In Boyle Heights Freeway Crash (Eastsider)
  • Thanksgiving Is A Bad Time To Drive (LAT)
    …For Less Holiday Stress, Take Transit (Footnotes)
  • Developer Updates Neighbors On Contested Chatsworth Supportive Housing (Daily News)
  • Homelessness/Vacancy Study Retracted (LAist)
  • U.N. Says Quick Wins Are Needed To Preserve Climate (LAT)

