Today’s Headlines

How To Avoid LAX-it (Curbed)

…Take Public Transit From LAX (LAT)

…Take Public Transit From LAX (LAT) Pasadena BRT Workshop Participants Favor Colorado Blvd Route (Pasadena Now)

Metro Bike Share Bikes Stolen And Vandalized (CBS)

California Is Missing Its Climate Goals, Because Driving (Biking in L.A.)

Carnage: One Dead, One Injured In Car Crash Near Van Nuys Airport (Daily News, CBS2)

Wesson Proposes Restricting Developments on City Land to 100% Affordable (Urbanize)

Crunching L.A. Homelessness Stats (Towards Data Science)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA