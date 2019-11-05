Today’s Headlines
- Losing DTLA Parking Minimums Good For Environment, Affordability (L.A. Magazine)
…Downtown News On New DTLA Plan
- First Weekday A-Line Morning Service Slowed Due To Junction Fuse Issue (Metro, SBLA Twitter)
- LAX-it Ride-Hail Experiencing Long Waits (LAT)
…LAX To Expand LAX-it (LAT)
- Rider Stabbed On Metro Bus In North Hollywood (CBS)
- Caltrans Opens New Freeway Lane On South 5 Freeway Widening (Downey Patriot)
- Carnage: Driver Killed Crashing Off Freeway Into San Gabriel River (SGV Tribune)
- Compton Planning New Neighborhood, Revitalized Creek At Artesia Station (Urbanize)
- Five Story Mixed-Use Planned By Crenshaw Hyde Park Station (Urbanize)
- Small Lot Townhomes Take Shape Near Expo/Sepulveda (Urbanize)
- Today Is Election Day In Claremont, Hermosa Beach, Irwindale, Long Beach, Lynwood, Monrovia, Rancho Palos Verdes, Pico Rivera, San Marino, Sierra Madre, and South Pasadena (LAist, Reddit)
…Lots Of Measures To Top-Off Sales Tax To Prevent County Increases
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA