Today’s Headlines
- Greta Thunberg Speaking At DTLA Climate Strike Today (LAT)
- Metro Blue/A Line Reopens Tomorrow (LB Post)
…Celebrations Tomorrow, Free Rides For Three Days (The Source)
- Carnage: Long Beach Driver Hits Three, Kills One – Near Los Cerritos Park (LB Post)
- More On Eliminating Parking Minimums For DTLA (NBC)
- More On LAX-it “Carmageddon” (Guardian, LAT)
- More On Uber vs. LADOT E-Scooter Battle (Fast Company)
- Torrance Declares Housing Crisis, Moves To Solve Homelessness (Daily Breeze)
- Waymo Wants To Offer Robo-Taxis In California (LAT)
- Lyft, DoorDash, Uber Launch $90M Campaign Against CA Labor Law (LAT, The Verge)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA