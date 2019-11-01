Today’s Headlines

  • Greta Thunberg Speaking At DTLA Climate Strike Today (LAT)
  • Metro Blue/A Line Reopens Tomorrow (LB Post)
    …Celebrations Tomorrow, Free Rides For Three Days (The Source)
  • Carnage: Long Beach Driver Hits Three, Kills One – Near Los Cerritos Park (LB Post)
  • More On Eliminating Parking Minimums For DTLA (NBC)
  • More On LAX-it “Carmageddon” (Guardian, LAT)
  • More On Uber vs. LADOT E-Scooter Battle (Fast Company)
  • Torrance Declares Housing Crisis, Moves To Solve Homelessness (Daily Breeze)
  • Waymo Wants To Offer Robo-Taxis In California (LAT)
  • Lyft, DoorDash, Uber Launch $90M Campaign Against CA Labor Law (LAT, The Verge)

