This Week In Livable Streets
This story is sponsored by Los Angeles Metro to remind readers of traffic pattern changes resulting from the Purple Line Construction. Unless noted in the story, Metro is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.
Saturday (yes Saturday) is 626 Golden Streets! Ghost bike in North Hills tonight. Lots of meetings this week: Metro board, West Santa Ana Branch, Crenshaw Northern Extension, Blue Line signage auction, and more!
- Ongoing this month – The Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition is hosting Walktober – details at PCSC.
- Monday 10/21 – Tonight CiclaValley will host a ceremony placing a ghost bike remembering the cyclist killed by two drivers in North Hills over the weekend. The ceremony will take place at the intersection of Woodley Avenue and Rayen Street. Details at Facebook event.
- Starting Tuesday 10/22 – Metro is hosting a series of four community meetings on the latest alternatives for extending the Crenshaw line north of the Expo Line.West Hollywood leaders are pushing to accelerate the Crenshaw Northern Extension project currently approved for construction starting in 2041. Meetings will take place:
– Tuesday 10/22 – from 6-8 p.m. at Plummer Park, 7377 Santa Monica Blvd., in West Hollywood
– Thursday 10/24 – from 6-8 p.m. at Wilshire Crest Elementary School, 5241 W. Olympic Boulevard in Mid-City West
– Saturday, 10/24 – from 10 a.m. to noon at Virginia Road Elementary School, 2925 Virginia Road in South Los Angeles
– Tuesday 10/29 – from 6-8 p.m. Rosewood Avenue Elementary School, 503 N. Croft Avenue in West Hollywood
For project and meeting information, see Metro project page.
- Wednesday 10/23 – The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet to discuss and decide various business including the recent Mike Bonin motion designed to give the Metro Expo Line signal prioritization. Also on the agenda: bus speed improvements, DASH, Waze, bikeway maintenance, and more. The meeting will start at 1 p.m. at L.A. City Hall room 1010, at 200 N. Spring Street (public entrance on Main Street) in downtown Los Angeles. Details at meeting agenda and supplemental meeting agenda.
- Wednesday 10/23 – The city of Burbank will break ground on construction of a new section of the Burbank Channel bike/walk path. The ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. at 200 W. Elmwood Avenue. Details at Burbank City webpage.
- Starting Wednesday 10/23 – Metro will host three community meetings on the West Santa Ana Branch (WSAB) Project, a planned 19-mile light rail transit line that will connect southeast L.A. County to downtown Los Angeles. Metro will share information on the Initial Operating Segment (IOS) options, general project updates, and delivery schedule – as well as receive feedback on the project. Meetings will take place:
– Wednesday 10/23 – from 5-7 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church Japanese Catholic Center at 222 S. Hewitt Street in Little Tokyo
– Thursday 10/24 – from 6-8 p.m. at Simms Park Auditorium at 16614 Clark Avenue in Bellflower
– Saturday 10/26 – from 10 a.m. to noon at Salt Lake Park Recreation Center, Social Hall, at 3401 Florence Avenue in Huntington Park
For project and meeting information, see Metro project page.
- Thursday 10/24 – The Metro board will convene its regular monthly meeting. One contentious item to be heard is the planned North San Fernando Valley Bus Rapid Transit project, where, at the urging of misleading nimbys, Metro announced it will study additional routing options. The board meeting will start at 10 a.m. in the 3rd floor board room at Metro headquarters at One Gateway Plaza, behind Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. Agenda and staff reports at Metro board webpage.
- Thursday 10/24 – With the newly re-opening re-named A Line, Metro will host a Blue Line Celebration and Vintage Sign Auction from 5-8 p.m. at the Union Station Historic Ticketing Hall in downtown Los Angeles. Bidding can take place in person or online. Interested persons will be able to preview the signs online or in person at Union Station from 3-5 p.m. The live action will include music, refreshments, and information tables. For details, see The Source, Facebook event, or email Devon Deming at demingd[at]metro.net.
- Saturday 10/26 – 626 Golden Streets returns for a somewhat unusual Saturday open streets festival. The free family-friendly festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. along a car-free route on Tyler Avenue and Santa Anita Avenue in the cities of El Monte and South El Monte. Details at 626 Golden Streets.
- Saturday 10/26 – Equitable Eagle Rock will host a bike ride to celebrate six years of Colorado Boulevard bike lanes. The casual bike ride will include a discussion of ideas to make Northeast L.A. more bikeable and walkable, and riders will stop for lunch nearby. Gather at 10 a.m. at the bike corral at 2144 Colorado Blvd. Details at Equitable Eagle Rock or Facebook event.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.