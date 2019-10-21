This Week In Livable Streets

This story is sponsored by Los Angeles Metro to remind readers of traffic pattern changes resulting from the Purple Line Construction. Unless noted in the story, Metro is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

Saturday (yes Saturday) is 626 Golden Streets! Ghost bike in North Hills tonight. Lots of meetings this week: Metro board, West Santa Ana Branch, Crenshaw Northern Extension, Blue Line signage auction, and more!

Saturday 10/26 – 626 Golden Streets returns for a somewhat unusual Saturday open streets festival. The free family-friendly festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. along a car-free route on Tyler Avenue and Santa Anita Avenue in the cities of El Monte and South El Monte. Details at 626 Golden Streets.

– 626 Golden Streets returns for a somewhat unusual Saturday open streets festival. The free family-friendly festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. along a car-free route on Tyler Avenue and Santa Anita Avenue in the cities of El Monte and South El Monte. Details at 626 Golden Streets. Saturday 10/26 – Equitable Eagle Rock will host a bike ride to celebrate six years of Colorado Boulevard bike lanes. The casual bike ride will include a discussion of ideas to make Northeast L.A. more bikeable and walkable, and riders will stop for lunch nearby. Gather at 10 a.m. at the bike corral at 2144 Colorado Blvd. Details at Equitable Eagle Rock or Facebook event.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.