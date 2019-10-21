New Foothill Gold Line Extension Explainer Video

Gold Line Phase 2B map - via Metro
Gold Line Phase 2B map - via Metro

Earlier this month, Streetsblog reported on the Foothill Gold Line contract-signing ceremony that officially kicked off the newest construction phase for the project. Today, the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority released a new video explaining where the project is, and what to expect in the years ahead.

The Kewitt-Parsons team’s design-build work is underway, but major construction won’t be visible until next year. The new extension will include new stations in Glendora, San Dimas, La Verne, and Pomona – and, if additional funding is secured by 2021, stations in Claremont and Montclair.

For information on the new Gold Line extension, see the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority website.

SBLA San Gabriel Valley coverage is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the new Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

The Future of the Metro Gold Line and the San Gabriel Valley

By Damien Newton |
American Institute of Architects: First Friday Series Guest Speaker:  Mr. Habib F. Balien, Chief Executive Officer Metro Gold Line Foothill Extension Construction Authority In the year 2000, work began on the 13.7 mile Los Angeles-to-Pasadena Gold Line.  It was two years after the California State Legislature adopted SB 1847 creating the Metro Gold Line Construction […]

Foothill Gold Line Conference Builds Momentum To Extend

By Joe Linton |
The Metro Gold Line Foothill Extension Construction Authority hosted a one-day State of the Project 2016 conference today at Pomona College. Elected officials, agency leaders and others gathered to hear some success stories from previous segments, but mostly to look ahead to extending the Gold Line eastward to Montclair, and possibly further. The Foothill Gold […]