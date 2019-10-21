New Foothill Gold Line Extension Explainer Video

Earlier this month, Streetsblog reported on the Foothill Gold Line contract-signing ceremony that officially kicked off the newest construction phase for the project. Today, the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority released a new video explaining where the project is, and what to expect in the years ahead.

The Kewitt-Parsons team’s design-build work is underway, but major construction won’t be visible until next year. The new extension will include new stations in Glendora, San Dimas, La Verne, and Pomona – and, if additional funding is secured by 2021, stations in Claremont and Montclair.

For information on the new Gold Line extension, see the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority website.

