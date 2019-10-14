South Central Bike Clubs Mark 7th Anniversary of Hit-and-Run that Killed Benjamín Torres

This weekend, the family of Benjamín Torres – who was killed in a hit-and-run on October 10, 2012 – and their supporters gathered in Gardena in a bid to keep his memory alive.

Torres had been biking along 135th St. on his way to Brek Manufacturing in Gardena, where he had worked for six years, when he was killed. He began work early, and was usually on the road by 4:15 a.m. His family had always worried about him being out on the road in the dark, but he did not like the idea of having to pay for gas money just to go to work.

The driver of a maroon SUV struck Torres from behind some time between 4:30 and 5 a.m., leaving him with severe head trauma (despite his helmet) and strewing debris up and down the street. When Torres was later found lying in the road by a worker at a nearby business, he had already passed.

Seven years on, no more is known about what happened that morning than was known then. All his wife of 17 years, María, knows is that the collision must have left the vehicle with a severely damaged front end and that the driver preferred to cover that up rather than turn themselves in.

The incident happened at a moment in time when hit-and-runs in the L.A.-area received very little media coverage, leaving the family unsure of how to get any momentum behind the investigation.

They probably wouldn’t have gotten their story out if another rider, Biz, hadn’t come upon the ghost bike placed for Torres and met Torres’ family, who were coming to the site to re-light memorial candles. Biz – who had just participated in the Black & Brown Unity Ride with the East Side Riders Bike Club (ESRBC), Ovarian Psycos, and Black Kids on Bikes – immediately reached out to ESRBC president John Jones III for help getting the word out and setting up a memorial ride.

The first event, held a month after Torres’ death, was the beginning of a movement for safety and justice.

Both Jones and Javier “JayPee” Partida (president and founder of Los Ryderz) vowed to hold regular rides in Torres’ honor until justice was served.

Though they no longer can conduct monthly events, anniversary rides offer an opportunity to support Torres’ family, raise the visibility of cyclists in the area, and remind Gardena police – who profiled and ticketed the bike clubs during one memorable incident in 2013 – that cyclists have a right to safe passage in the streets.