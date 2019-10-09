Today’s Headlines
- Montclair Could Sue San Bernardino County Over Gold Line Changes (Daily Bulletin)
- L.A. City Planning October-November Bike-Ped Count (@laura_nelson Twitter, Biking in L.A.)
- Hertzberg Online Petition For San Fernando Valley BRT (Change.org)
- Metro Public Records Portal Closure Is Only Temporary (LB Post)
- Carnage: Lake Los Angeles Suspected DUI Driver Kills Girl (Daily News)
- Driver Strikes Skateboarding Child In Redondo Beach (Daily Breeze)
- Can LAX Avoid S.F. Problems In Retooling Ride-Hail? (LAT)
…Council President Wesson Wants $30/Hour Min Wage For Ride-Hail Drivers
- Nearly Complete Warner Center Tower Could Become Supportive Housing (Urbanize)
- Supportive Housing Planned For 6th Street In Skid Row (Urbanize)
- Plans For Expo-Oriented Santa Monica Senior Affordable Housing (Urbanize)
- More On Controller Audit Of HHH Spending (Urbanize)
- Governor Newsom Signs Statewide Rent Control (Curbed)
- Gas Prices Reach $5 At Some L.A. County Stations (KTLA)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA